Robert L. Koetzle

Robert "Bob" L. Koetzle passed peacefully at his home in Eldersburg on November 7, 2021. He was born July 20, 1938 in Baltimore.
He was preceded in death by his parents Catherine (Jackson) and Frederick Koetzle and his sister Barbara Lee Cofer of TN.
In 1999, he married Phyllis (McManus) Wright and became a loving husband and step-father to Kasey Wright.
Bob is survived by Phyllis and Kasey, sister Celeste Carroll of Thurmont; nephews Clint Carroll (Jessica) Jim Cofer (Kim); nieces Danna Carroll, Jeannie Cofer (Lori Mitchell) and Jennifer (Randy)Lepard; two great nieces, and a great nephew.
The family will receive friends at Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Rd, Thurmont, MD 21788 at 10 AM on Saturday, Dec. 4, and a Celebration of Life ceremony will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Katy Mossburg officiating.
In leu of flowers contributions may be made to Friends of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge at www.friendsofblackwater.org/join-donate.html. Or donations may be made to Carroll Hospice www.bridginglifecare.org/BridgingLife/MakeAGift.aspx