Robert L. Runkles

Mr. Robert Lee Runkles (Bob), 80, of Braddock Heights, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of 61 years to Sallie Louise Beall Runkles.
Born on May 29, 1941 in Damascus, Bob was son of the late Lester R. Runkles, Sr. and Janet E. Runkles.
Bob graduated from Damascus High School in 1959 and married his high school sweetheart in June of 1960. The family had a celebration together for the 60th anniversary, which was shortly after Bob’s diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Bob retired from the Bethesda Fire Department after 25 years of service. He also had a side construction business building houses, additions and providing roofing services.
Bob was the Head of the Trustees at the Mountain View United Methodist Church, where he loved his church family dearly. He enjoyed all of their gatherings and especially participating in the men’s cooking of breakfast. Bob also had very fond memories of helping his grandfather on the farm. He kept those memories with him by raising steers, donkeys and goats and, of course, having a tractor to ride.
Bob will be greatly missed by his daughter, Candy Trout and her husband Keith of Hagerstown; his granddaughter Channa Lidie and her husband Jamie of Thurmont; and his grandson Matthew Trout and his fiance Missy Rice of Hagerstown, as well as his great-grandchildren, Kaylee Lidie, Jake Lidie, Connar Trout, Mackenzie Trout and Ryleigh Trout. He also leaves behind two brothers, Lester Runkles, Jr. and his wife Audi and Roger Runkles and his wife Janet, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 14, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m Thursday July 15 at the funeral home. Rev. Michael Leftwich will officiate. Interment will follow at the Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Mountain View United Methodist Church, 11501 Mountain View Road, Damascus, MD 20872.
