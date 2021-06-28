Robert L. Shankle, Sr.

Robert Lee Shankle, Sr., 80, of Frederick, passed on Friday, June 25, 2021. Born December 5, 1940 to the late Norman A. and Florence Mae (nee Fogle) Shankle, Sr. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Ann Shankle.
Robert was a lifelong resident of Frederick. He worked in the family painting business before going on to become a Plant Operator with Genstar from where he retired. His interests included hunting and fishing, horse racing, bingo, watching the Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Raiders. He was known as a collector of all things. Robert will be most remembered for the love he had for his family and the time he got to spend with them.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Tammy Shankle, daughter-in-law Jennifer Shankle, grandson Vernon Simmons and husband Michael Shepard, his brother Ronald Shankle and wife Sandy, his sister Pauline Shankle, a special niece Stacey Siebert, his beloved cats Lilly and Spooky, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his children Donna Dryman and Robert Shankle, Jr.; his siblings Norman Shankle, Jr., Frances Kruger, Shirley Wood, George Shankle, and William Shankle.
Funeral services for Robert will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309
