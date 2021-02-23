Robert Leatherman

Robert Marshall Leatherman died peacefully at his Wolfsville, Maryland, home with family by his side on Feb. 20, 2021, at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his wife, Concetta Maria (DiPietro) Leatherman. At the time of her death, they had been married 39 years.
Born Sept. 26, 1925, in Wolfsville, Robert was the son of Marshall Harlan Leatherman and Nellie C. Cartee Leatherman. Robert’s mother died while he was still an infant, and his grandmother, Amanda Elizabeth Leatherman, moved to the family home and helped raise Robert and his sisters. In time, these sisters, Ruth Smith, Catherine Harshman and Louise Moser, would predecease Robert.
Robert graduated from Middletown High School. His education at the University of Maryland was interrupted by World War II, and at 18, he entered military service, training with the Army Air Corps as a navigator. At the war’s end, Robert returned to the University of Maryland, graduating in 1948. While he was a student, he worked in the school cafeteria. Bragging to his coworkers that he had recently had his birthday, another student worker told him that it was actually her birthday on that day. He took her out for ice cream, neither one knowing that she was to be his future wife. They married on Aug. 14, 1949.
Robert had a strong work ethic and made lifelong friends through his work. He taught industrial arts for 39 years in Frederick County, teaching at Elm Street School, West Frederick Middle, Frederick High and Frederick Community College. He also taught adult education classes in woodworking for many years. During the summer, Robert enjoyed working on a construction crew with Morgan-Keller Construction. When he lived in Frederick, Robert would work most Saturdays with his father on the family farm.
Robert was a fine carpenter and an accomplished craftsman. He had kept one of the first pieces of furniture he made, a simple bookcase, and once laughed at how much he had learned about woodworking since those early days. After his father’s passing, Robert and Connie restored his family home. When they moved there in 1982, Robert was pleased to start a garden in the same spot where his grandmother had always had one. He and his wife always gardened at their Frederick home and on the farm, and though he was not a big fan of eating vegetables, he enjoyed the rituals and tasks of tending a garden.
Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children, Mary (Iver) Mindel, of Cockeysville, Jane (David) Heron, of Wolfsville, John (Laura) Leatherman, of Wolfsville, Tina (Dan) Jones, of Washington, Pennsylvania, and Joseph Leatherman, of Baltimore. Robert was predeceased by son-in-law, Bill Bull. Robert will be remembered by his grandchildren, Jeffrey (Heidi) Mindel, Matthew (Katie) Mindel, Sean (Meghan) Leatherman, Alex (Taylor) Leatherman, Emily Heron, Kevin Heron, Nadine Heron, Kate (Danny) Von Schuch, Tony (Nolan) Jones and Rachel (Matt) Beppler. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.
Because of the pandemic, a private funeral service and burial will be held at the discretion of the family.