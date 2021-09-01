Robert Lee Briggs, 77, of Ijamsville, Maryland, died at his home Aug. 23, 2021.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda K. Briggs; his grandchildren, Brittany Lyn Davis, Amber Marie Gero, Emily Renee Cartwright and Nicholas Arron Cartwright; and his twin brother, Gerald T. Briggs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Monroe Briggs and Mary Virginia Repass.
He was formerly an employee of the Department of Public Works and Transportation. Bobby was known by neighbors and friends to be an avid admirer of large trucks that traveled in front of his home on Fire Tower Road. He always had a smile and a wave for the drivers.