Robert Lee Burdette Sr., 86, of Dickerson, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2021, while watching old westerns in his country clubhouse on the farm.
He was born on March 12, 1935, in Boyds, Maryland, and was the son to the late Orin Foster Sr., and Margaret (Redmond) Burdette. He was a loving husband to Sharon Burdette. Caring Dad to 10 children and Pappy to 23 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, and he was known as Bob to his friends.
Bob held many jobs over the years, including Montgomery County Road Department supervisor and worker; beekeeper; newspaper delivery; pig roaster; hydroseeding; fireman; bartender; and bulldozer driver. But he really found his passion in farming. He loved spending time on the farm, working the fields and tending to the animals. He never told us how to live, he just showed us. He worked from dusk till dawn, and his hands were always calloused and tough from the day’s work. He would greet everyone with his mischievous grin and the twinkle in his eye, looking as though he was up to something. He enjoyed working with his children and grandchildren on the farm, bailing hay, going to farm sales, and helping each other work on equipment. He especially enjoyed his chauffeured rides with Cory. He always made time to visit with his friends and family. Many also stopped by to visit him at “The Country Clubhouse” on the farm.
Along with his wife, Sharon, Bob was survived by his children, Donna Lee Kennedy, Connie Webb, Anna Parks Onsted, Sherry Randles, Bruce Savage, Leroy Savage, Kevin Savage, Nicole Jones and Kathleen Savage; two sisters, Bertha Poole and Linda Roberts; two brothers, Donald and Darby Burdette; 23 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by one son, Robert Lee Burdette Jr.; and three brothers, Jim, John and Elvin Burdette.
The family will be receiving friends at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, Maryland, on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to noon, with a funeral service to begin at noon. Interment will follow at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W. Hunter Road, Beallsville, Maryland.
If you prefer a donation in lieu of flowers the family asks that they be made in his memory to farmaid.org.