Robert “Bob” Lee Stull, 69, of Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus.
Robert was born Nov. 24, 1952, in Frederick, Maryland. He was the son of the late Charles Wilburn Stull and Mildred Irene (Dorsey) Stull.
He was a retired self-employed stone mason.
He graduated from Middletown High School, Class of 1970, and attended St. Mary’s College in Southern Maryland.
He was an avid gardener, environmentalist and the author of three mystery books.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (Stauffer) Stull; sister, Martha Sellers, of Arkansas; brother, Curtis Stull, of Frederick, Maryland; three nephews and their families; brother in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Terri Durdock, of Knoxville, Maryland; and mother-in-law, Sue Wiggins, of Frederick, Maryland.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions “In Memory of Robert” may be made to Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126, or pdjf.org “Donation in Memorial.”
