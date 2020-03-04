Robert Leon Eyler passed from this life peacefully on March 2nd at Kline Hospice House. He was a lifelong resident of Frederick County, residing in Thurmont MD, born January 8, 1964 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was also a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in downtown Frederick. He was the son of Leon Leopold Eyler and Cleo Grace Ellen Eyler of Frederick MD, and was preceded in death by them.
Robert was employed in the retail business for many years, after which he went into the Chiropractic field. Most recently he owned his own antique shop and was an antiquity collector, as well as an expert in historical research. This found him on numerous occasions being interviewed in the news media for his expertise in these areas. Along with that, he was also very involved in the paranormal world and a member of the Gettysburg Ghost Gals team. Robert loved volunteering for many different charities in the area as well, the last being a board member of the Thurmont Historical Society for many years. He also had a passion for astrology and a love for animals, among so many other things.
He is survived by his partner of 15 years, Joseph Fontana of Thurmont MD, one sister, Deborah A. Fink and husband Stanley "Butch" Fink of SC, two nephews and several aunts and uncles. Sadly Robert followed in death by his sister Linda Eyler Kefauver and niece Jennifer Paz just five months ago.
He will be remembered by his best friends, Lindsay Jones, Brigid Goode and husband Chris, Ashlie Douglas, Tiffany Williams, Letty Foreman, Carmen Corgan, Erin Danielle, and so many other great friends in his life.
The family would like to take the time to thank the entire staff of Frederick Memorial Hospital, Hospice, and Kline Hospice House for their expert care during his illness. Funeral services and internment will be private. The family wishes in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Robert Eyler "Fundraising" Antique shop - all proceeds are going to the Saint Elizabeth Seton Memorial Garden in honor of Robert, Linda, Jennifer and his mom Cleo. Donations can be sent to Joseph Fontana, 12 Apples Church Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.