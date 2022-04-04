Robert Long Sr.

Robert Birley Long Sr., age 90, near Creagerstown, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Meritus Health, Hagerstown. Born May 28, 1931, in Creagerstown, he was the son of the late Franklin Long and Carrie Grable Long. He was the husband of Shirley L. Long, who died in 2019.
Mr. Long served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for numerous companies, retiring from Pleasant Excavating of Clarksburg. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Creagerstown; a life member of the America Legion of Thurmont, the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Club and the South Mountain Sportsman’s Club, and a member of the AMVETS of Thurmont. He loved his job, eating crabs and shrimp, and being outdoors. He and his wife belonged to the Woodsboro Dance Club for many years.
Surviving are children, Linda Walter and husband Dave, of Berlin, Maryland; Robert B. Long Jr. and wife, Carol, of Creagerstown; Gary L. Long and wife, Tonya, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and Karen Davis and husband, Jack, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; eight 8 grandchildren, Jason Walter and Jessica Conaway, Jacob and Lacey Walter, Nathan and Alicia Long, Carrie and Lara Long, Kristin Feidler, Joshua and Bailey Long, Jenna and Nick Nava, and Jared Davis; great-grandchildren, Caydence, Gwyneth, Brielle, Matthew, Wren, Jordan and Allison; sisters, Shirley Clabaugh, of Rocky Ridge, Catherine Culler, of Gulfport, Florida, and Virginia Fleming, of Woodbine; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Naomi Cassidy, and brothers, James and John Long.
The family will receive friends at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Wednesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to noon when a funeral service will begin with Mr. Carmi Sayler officiating. Interment will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8619 Blacks Mill Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his tribute wall at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.