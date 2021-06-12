Robert Long

Robert “Bob” Long, 96, of Sabillasville, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Born on Oct. 11, 1924, in Loys Station, Maryland, he was the son of the late Theodore “Ted” R. Long and Ethel (Troxell) Long Fout. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jane Long.
Bob left school at 8 years old to work at his grandparents’ farm. He married the love of his life, Mary Jane, on Oct. 11, 1948.
He had many good jobs and did everything to make ends meet to provide for his family. Bob was employed by Hokes, in Thurmont, until it closed. He retired on his 62nd birthday from Cumberland International Woodcraft in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. During his retirement, he kept very busy. He mowed local cemeteries, including Memorial Cemetery and Lutheran Cemetery in Emmitsburg, Mt. Moriah, Sabillasville Cemetery, and Deerfield Church. Until Bob was 84, he loved to tend the cemetery and church ground and had received many compliments on his work.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and helped raise his granddaughters. He loved animals and kept a few farm animals as pets, including his beloved nanny goat, Susie. He enjoyed gardening with his wife, front porch sitting, Orioles baseball and wrestling. He enjoyed food, including everything sweet. He loved talking to anyone he met. Bob was a member of Deerfield United Methodist Church, and he had a strong faith in the Lord.
Bob will be missed by his granddaughters, Cheryl Thompson and husband, Shane, of Hagerstown, Jennifer Long, of Smithsburg, and Heather Thompson, of Hagerstown; his great-grandchildren, “little girl” Caitlyn Thompson, “little boy” Ashton and “baby” Oakley Weaver, of Hagerstown; one brother, Ralph Long, of Massachusetts; one sister, Charlotte Ladean Martin, of Florida and California; and one daughter in-law, Christine Long, of Smithsburg.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert W. “Billy” Long, Jr.; and three brothers, Richard “Dick” Long, James Long, and Charles Long.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St. in Thurmont.
A celebration of Robert’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at the funeral home in Thurmont. The Rev. Ray Dudley will officiate. Burial will be held at Creagerstown Lutheran Cemetery in Creagerstown, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to Deerfield United Methodist Church 16405 Foxville Deerfield Road, Sabillasville, MD, 21780 .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.