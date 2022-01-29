Robert Lyles

Robert (Bobcat) Eugene Lyles, 70, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Robert was born on March 15, 1951, to the late John F. Lyles and Helena Genues in Cedar Grove, Maryland. Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara (Hackey) Lyles; his two daughters, Leslie (Shelly) Monroe (Patrick) and Shanita Lyles (fiancé Aaron Morris); one son, Travis Lyles; one granddaughter, Jordan (Squirt) Monroe; and one grandson, Payton (Tiggy) Monroe. He worked for Frederick County Public Schools for several years, Maryland State Highway Administration as a truck driver for many years, and city of Gaithersburg truck driver until he retired in 2003. He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Sarah Anderson (Charles), Iona Thompson, Michael Lyles ( Virginia), Rudell Lyles and Tyrone Lyles. Robert loved to watch Jimmy Swaggart, old Westerns and judge shows. He also enjoyed playing his guitar and spending time with his siblings. In his younger days, he liked to hunt and fish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Lyles Jr. and Henry Lyles.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a homegoing service at 2 p.m. at Harman Funeral Home, 305 N. Potomac St., Hagerstown MD 21740. Interment is private. Condolences to the family may be made at harmanfunerals.com.