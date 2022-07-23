Robert Main

Robert “Bob” Lee Main, age 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 21, 2022. He was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Feb. 17, 1941, and was the son of Herman L. and Helen V. Main.
He was married to his loving wife, Kathy Ann (Murphy) Main, for 20 years. Bob enjoyed going to antique car shows and watching NASCAR on TV. He was a member of Frederick Church of the Brethren and enjoyed volunteering for the church and Bydanho Sun day school class. He loved and missed his dachshund, Heidi.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy Main; stepdaughter, Sharon “Shay” Heatherly; sister-in-law, Sharon Kay Murphy; and nephew, Michael Main. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Connie Main; brother, Leroy Main Jr.; and niece, Diane Riggs.
The family wishes to thank Drs. Jason Lowery, Michael Tolino and David Yu for taking care of Bob and for their loving care and compassion through the years.
A viewing will be held at Frederick Church of The Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, Maryland, from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 from. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart (heart.org), the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.