Robert Main

Robert “Bob” Lee Main, age 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 21, 2022. He was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Feb. 17, 1941, and was the son of Herman L. and Helen V. Main.

He was married to his loving wife, Kathy Ann (Murphy) Main, for 20 years. Bob enjoyed going to antique car shows and watching NASCAR on TV. He was a member of Frederick Church of the Brethren and enjoyed volunteering for the church and Bydanho Sun day school class. He loved and missed his dachshund, Heidi.