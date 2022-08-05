Robert Marshall

Robert “Bob” McKerrell Marshall, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter Lee at his side on July 24, 2022. Bob was born in Stewarton, Scotland, on Oct. 9, 1935, and immigrated to the United States in 1948 with his mother, Margaret, after his father passed away. His mother remarried a Scot, who had already immigrated to the U.S., and they lived in Illinois. Bob attended Eastern Illinois University, where he met the love of his life, Glady. They were married while they were still in college, and they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Thanks to his career with IBM, they lived in a variety of places around the U.S. and in the United Kingdom. Seven years ago, Bob and Glady settled in Middletown to be near their daughters and grandchildren. His daughter Marty, her husband and two sons live nearby in Virginia. His daughter Lee and a number of her eight children also live in Middletown. Bob’s son and namesake, Rob, predeceased him. Bob is survived by his wife, Glady; his daughter, Margaret “Marty” Marshall DeVine, her husband Stephen and their two sons, Peter and Benjamin; his daughter, Lee Marshall DeVine, and her eight children, Francis, Edmond, James, Joseph, Katharine, Maggie, Caroline and Clare Dierberger, her husband John, and their two children, Summer and Johnny.
