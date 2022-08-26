Robert Mauck

Robert L. (Bob) Mauck, age 80, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away from dementia on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his residence.

Robert was born Febr. 11, 1942, in Frederick, Maryland, the son of the late Murlin and F. Alice (King) Mauck. He retired from Mastech Corporation, where he was involved in contract administration. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1960 and later received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Century University.