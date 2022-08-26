Robert Mauck

Robert L. (Bob) Mauck, age 80, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away from dementia on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his residence.
Robert was born Febr. 11, 1942, in Frederick, Maryland, the son of the late Murlin and F. Alice (King) Mauck. He retired from Mastech Corporation, where he was involved in contract administration. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1960 and later received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Century University.
Robert was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and became a lifetime legionnaire for his community service. Robert and JoAnne were volunteers at the Maryland state prison system for 23 years with the Community of St. Dysmas. Robert was a member of Frederick Church of The Brethren and Redeemer Lutheran Church in Damascus, Maryland. Once they moved to Fredericksburg in 2015, they attended Richland Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife, JoAnne Frederick Mauck; one son, Michael W. Cullop (Kim); one stepson, Jeffery S. Frederick (Cindy); and brother, Richard Murlin Mauck.
A graveside service will be held at Clustered Spires Cemetery, 400 Linden Ave., Frederick, Maryland, at noon Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, with Pastor Jim Bethany officiating.