Mr. Robert “Bob” McMillen, 73, of Frederick, died March 12, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Louise McMillen for nearly 33 years. He was the son of Clarence and Arlene (Bowser) McMillen.
Bob served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1970, including a tour of Vietnam as a radio engineer, having received several combat decorations. He worked as a field engineer for Dresser Industries Mining Equipment Divisional International Projects.
He was a life member of the VFW, and he enjoyed golf, fishing and smoking cigars with friends. Bob found his greatest enjoyment in cooking for parties.
At his request, there will be no public services.
