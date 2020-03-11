Robert Miller Hood, Jr.

Robert (Rob) Miller Hood Jr., 62, of Thurmont, Md. passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Rob was born on September 24, 1957 to Robert Miller Hood Sr. and Ruby Hood. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents; his wife of 39 years, Debbie Hood; his daughter, Dr. Kristen LaHart (Adam), Thurmont, MD; and son, Robert M. Hood III, Thurmont, MD; sister, Kerry Hood Taylor, Hanover, PA; and brother S. Michael Hood, Florida Keys. He also leaves behind aunts, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Rob was a graduate of Damascus High School Class of 1976. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and member of the American Legion. He was a superintendent of commercial interior construction, Ford auto and truck sales, and most recently a business partner with his brother, doing residential and commercial construction.
Rob’s interests were fishing, crabbing, golfing and motorcycle riding. He was well-known for his enjoyment of cooking and baking and was always creating new recipes and hot-sauces.
Family will receive friends at 2 p.m., Sunday March 15 at the Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road in Damascus. A 3 p.m. memorial service will follow.
At 11 a.m., Monday March 16, a service of full military honors will be provided by Adams County Allied Veterans Association at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA.
The family asks that any donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com.