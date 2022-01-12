Robert Morgan

The Rev. Robert Henry Morgan, 90, residing in Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Bonnie (Paton) Morgan. Born on Dec. 17, 1931, in Steubenville, Ohio, he was the son of Earl John Morgan and Helen Henrietta (Slater) Morgan.
Bob graduated from Steubenville High School in 1950. In 1955, he graduated from Westminster College with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He earned a Master of Divinity in 1958 from Western Theological Seminary (now Pittsburgh Seminary). On May 18, 1958, he was ordained as a clergyman of the Presbyterian Church, USA. For the next 38 years, he served pastorates in Ohio, West Virginia, Arizona and Maryland. In his free time, Bob’s interests included oil painting, gardening, woodworking, music and travel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Richard Morgan; and by Bonnie’s son, Andrew Pryce. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; Bonnie’s daughter, Kristen Pryce Croghan and husband John and their children, Sean Croghan and Kate Croghan; as well as Andrew’s children, Paton Pryce and Rylee Pryce.
A private graveside service and burial will take place in Steubenville, Ohio. Plans for a future memorial service in Maryland are pending. The family wishes to thank Frederick Health Hospice and the staff at Kline Hospice House for their care at the end of Bob’s life.
