Robert F. “Bobby” Morris entered into eternal rest on January 13, 2022. He was the loving husband of Nettie L. “Tinker” Morris for 71 years. Born February 20, 1928, in Burkittsville, Maryland, Bobby was the son of the late Robert A. and Fannie Butler Morris.
He was employed by the B & O Railroad, Brunswick, Maryland, as a yard fireman for seven years. He also worked as a first-class maintenance technician at the Pepco Power Company in Dickerson, Maryland, for 30 years, in addition to working at Brunswick High School for 10 years as a custodian.
He loved spending time helping Mom maintain the house, landscaping the yard, and having a big garden in the summertime. Dad taught us how to hunt and to fish and showed us good work ethics. He made the best fried chicken; even better than Mom’s.
He was an honorably discharged veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for 2 years.
In his youth, Bobby was an altar boy for the Catholic Church. He was a member of Mount Zion AME Church in Knoxville, Maryland, where he served as the pro tem of the Trustee Board; was member of the Usher Board and the Feed the Hungry Ministry. In his younger days, Bobby played baseball during his enlistment with the Army and as a second baseman for the Kaplan Baseball team. He also played fast pitch softball for Pepco. He was a member of the Old Friends Club and a member of Steadman-Keenan American Legion Post 96 Brunswick, Maryland.
Robert is survived by his brother, John Henry Morris, sister-in-law Connie Morris; and by his six children, who will cherish his memory: Anita Washington (Herbert), Robert Morris (Martha), Perry Morris (Cynthia), Beth Richardson (William), Teresa Johnson (Richard) and Holly Morris (s/o Joe); seven grandchildren: Herbie, Shaundra, Quanda, Shavonnia, Richard, Ariona, Kyle; one great-granddaughter, Brianna; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife Louise; his brothers Charles, Sylvester, Paul, Bernard, Thomas, and Joseph Morris; one sister Fannie Mary Etta Lyles; and loving pet Joel. Bobby will be greatly missed by devoted friend Don “Smitty” Smith; cousin Deanna Medley, Shelby May and caregiver Evelyn King.
Visitation will be held from 6 — 8 PM on Thursday, January 27th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 28th. Interment with military honors will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.