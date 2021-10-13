Robert N. Randolph

Robert N. “Bobby” Randolph, 82, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 7 at his residence in Frederick, Maryland.
He was born Jan. 15, 1939, to the late Milton U. Randolph and Dorothy Lucille Fredrick. At a young age, his mother passed away, and he was raised by his grandmother, the late Mozelle Rollins in Hyattstown. After his grandmother’s passing, he was raised by his father and stepmother, Edwina Randolph.
He is survived by two children, Linnea A. Randolph-Lopez and husband Javier Lopez Nunez, of New Windsor, and Chauncey P. Randolph, of Germantown; siblings, Gwendolyn “Susie” Graves, of Frederick, Roxanne Randolph, of Poolesville, Eva Randolph Harris, of Inwood, West Virginia; and two aunts, Anita Neal, of Rockville, and Margruder Randolph, of Gaithersburg. God saw fit to bless Bobby with five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Craig N. Randolph; granddaughter, Monica N. Randolph; great-grandson, Zion Ferguson; sister, Natalie Adams; and nephew, Quincy Randolph.
The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, with a family hour at 1 p.m. and services starting at 2 p.m. at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, located at 110 W. South St., Frederick, MD 21701. Pastor Joyce Hall will officiate. Services will also be livestreamed and may be watched at: garylrollinsfu neralhome.com. Repast will immediately following the service at the Golden Corral at your own expense.