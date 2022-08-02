Robert Nace

Mr. Robert Charles Nace, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2022, at his home. He was husband to the late Anna Garrette (Slacum) Nace for 44 years.

Born July 15, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Irene Onaida (James) and Charles Robert Nace. Robert graduated from Coventry High School in Akron, Ohio, in 1960 and obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1964 from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. He was on the university swim team and a member of Delta Chi. Robert attended the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in Gloucester Point, Virginia, before serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was recognized for 51 years of benchmarked service working for the United States federal government — the Department of Commerce as an oceanographer for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).