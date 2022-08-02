Mr. Robert Charles Nace, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2022, at his home. He was husband to the late Anna Garrette (Slacum) Nace for 44 years.
Born July 15, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Irene Onaida (James) and Charles Robert Nace. Robert graduated from Coventry High School in Akron, Ohio, in 1960 and obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1964 from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. He was on the university swim team and a member of Delta Chi. Robert attended the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in Gloucester Point, Virginia, before serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was recognized for 51 years of benchmarked service working for the United States federal government — the Department of Commerce as an oceanographer for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Robert was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Frederick Jaycees, and Frederick High School Band Boosters, and he was a recreational coach and referee for girls soccer in Frederick County. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed collecting baseball cards. He will be most remembered for his unwavering love and devotion to his family as a father and grandfather.
He is survived by his four daughters, Deborah Atkinson and husband Brian, Kimberly Nace, Pamela Petto and Jennifer Nace; his four grandchildren, Phillip Atkinson and fiancee Sarah Schickel, Andrew Atkinson and wife Barbara, Angelo Petto and Coen Petto; and his great-granddaughter, Riley Atkinson.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
The family will offer a brief time of sharing at 5 p.m. during the visitation.
The burial will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.