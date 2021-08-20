Robert Naylor

On Aug. 16, 2021, Robert Naylor, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, colleague and friend, passed away peacefully at his Frederick home. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia; children Rob, Jocelyn and Margaret; and grandchildren Christian, Thomas and Sophia. Visitation will be Aug. 23 from 5-8 p.m., and a life celebration service Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. Additional information at staufferfuneralhome.com.