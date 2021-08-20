On Aug. 16, 2021, Robert Naylor, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, colleague and friend, passed away peacefully at his Frederick home. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia; children Rob, Jocelyn and Margaret; and grandchildren Christian, Thomas and Sophia. Visitation will be Aug. 23 from 5-8 p.m., and a life celebration service Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. Additional information at staufferfuneralhome.com.
