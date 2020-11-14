Robert Wayne Niper, 72, beloved uncle, brother, son and friend to so many, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 due to natural causes.
Robert was born in Northampton, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 12, 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jean Niper; his sister, Barbara Dixon; and his brother, Donald Niper. Robert is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda; his niece, Tammy; his nephews, Matthew and Brian; and his son, Bobby.
Robert lived a simple life. Living and working mostly in Frederick County, Maryland, Robert would never be mistaken for being lazy. He had many passions in life, and he wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts on those passions. He was a die-hard fan of the Yankees and Maryland Terrapins sports. He also had a love for classic TV and movies, and he would always let the family know when there was an Andy Griffith or Boris Karloff marathon on TV. Robert’s personality was one-of-a-kind, and all those that knew him would not hesitate to call him a real character. He had an infectious laugh that would make anybody smile and shake their head, and his presence at any family or friend gathering could always be counted on for pure entertainment.
One could never know what he might say next, and he’d always keep you guessing. Robert was also a man of his word, and if you needed him, he would be there. Whether it was to move a couch, dig a hole, drive a forklift or watch your dog for a week, Robert would be there with a smile and some steaks for the grill. Robert was loved by many, and his energy, personality and trademark laugh will be truly missed.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.molesworthwilliams.com