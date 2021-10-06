Robert Oland

Robert Edward “Bob” Oland, 70, of Frederick, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Robyn A. Bolduc. Born in Frederick on March 13, 1951, he was a son of Julia Funk Kennedy and the late Robert H. Oland.
Bob began his career with State Farm Insurance, then followed his passion to become a chef in local restaurants and in a variety of corporate settings. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends and was a talented watercolorist. He attended Walkersville Community Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children, Robby Oland, of Frederick, Erik Oland and wife Christine, of Thurmont, and April Childs and husband Denis, of Ware, Massachusetts; sister, Sue Mathurin and husband Doug, of Frederick; grandchildren, Remington and Erika Oland, and McKenna and Aubrey Childs; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Oland.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. A celebration of his life will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybas ford.com.