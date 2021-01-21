Robert O'Toole

Mr. Robert J. O’Toole, 65, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, Jan. 13, 2021, in his home. Born Sept. 1, 1955, in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William E. O’Toole Jr. and Dora A. (Herbst) O’Toole. He graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School with the Class of 1973. He later graduated from Mount Saint Mary’s College, Emmitsburg, Maryland, where he studied history and economics. Early life, post school, he was employed first by his uncle, serving enthusiastically at his farm in Ringgold, Maryland. He later found employment in Frederick, Maryland, as a sales rep for Frederick Trading Company, where he served loyally for 17 years, During this time, he became more involved in his church as he became a member of the Knights of Columbus, and in the community as longtime bingo caller for St. Andrew church and the Rouzerville Ruritan. With an avid, diligent passion for his vehicles, Bob enjoyed equally as much his motorcycle journeys as often as possible. He was a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is remembered by his family, friends and community as outgoing, friendly, loyal, patient, hardworking and kind, ready to help serve a friend or volunteer whenever, wherever and however possible. Bob was currently part of the maintenance and janitorial personnel for St. Andrew Catholic Church, Waynesboro, and was a delivery driver for Savage Family Pharmacy, Waynesboro. He is survived by three children, Renee Shaffer and her husband, Tom, of Thurmont, Maryland, Padraic O’Toole, of Waynesboro, and Megan O’Toole of Waynesboro; two granddaughters, Abbey Shaffer and Josey Shaffer; two brothers, William E. O’Toole III, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, and Dennis O’Toole of Waynesboro; one sister, Angela M. Temple, of Mount Airy, Maryland; his longtime companion, Mary Carter; his former spouse, Christine O’Toole; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St., Waynesboro, with the Rev. Robert Malagesi, MSSCC, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery.
There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.orgGrove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.