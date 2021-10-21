Robert "Pat" Moxley

Robert Patrick (Pat) Moxley, 69, of Damascus, Maryland, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 23, 1952, in Olney, Maryland. Pat was the son of the late Robert Ray and Agnes Watkins Moxley.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Paula (Souder) Moxley. He is also survived by sons, Richard, of Ranson, West Virginia, and Brent (Laura), of Damascus; grandchildren, Jack and Sarah; great-grandsons, Lucas and Sylas; and brother, Daniel (Debbie). He is lovingly remembered by Rachel Moxley and April Martin. Pat was preceded in death by sister, V. Lynn Norwood. He is also remembered by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and numerous wonderful friends.
Pat was a 1970 graduate of Damascus High School.
He worked since the age of 16 for R.H. Moxley Co., followed by starting Robert R. Moxley & Sons with his father and brother. He continued to operate the business until his death.
Pat loved fishing, crabbing, traveling and carport happy hours. His favorite pastime was toting all the kids around on his golf cart. He was the pied piper of Bellison Road, and all the kids loved him. He was Grandpa, G-Pa, Uncle Pat and Mr. Pat.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the funeral home. For those attending the visitation or services at the funeral home, a mask or adequate face covering must be worn. Interment will follow at the Montgomery Methodist Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Damascus American Legion Post 171, 10201 Lewis Drive, Damascus, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to Montgomery United Methodist Church, 28325 Kemptown Road, Damascus, Maryland.
