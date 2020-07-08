Robert Paul Butts, 81, of Myersville, MD, went to be with our Lord on July 2, 2020. Born on April 8, 1939, he was the son of the late Paul Armstrong and Mary Marguerite Hamill Butts.
He was a 1957 graduate of Allegheny H.S. in Cumberland, MD. After graduating he joined the U.S. Army serving six months active duty and five years in the reserves.
Bob met Martha Waddell, the love of his life in 1960, and were married on July 7, 1962, in the McKendree Methodist Church in Washington, D.C.
He chose plumbing as a lifetime career, and, after becoming a Master Plumber in 1972, he started his own plumbing business until his retirement in 2014.
Bob had many interests during his life including reading, hunting, antiquing, restoring player pianos, slot machines, Aladdin lamps, small gas engines, and, anything mechanical had his attention. But his hobbies went further, he owned and operated a 1922 Case Steam Engine, did Civil War re-enacting with his full-size cannon and restored a B&O Caboose over his life time. He loved everything connected to the B&O Railroad, and had many, many items in his collection.
He was a member of the Long Meadow Church of the Brethren in Hagerstown, MD.
Bob leaves behind to mourn his death his wife Martha, and two daughters, Susan Lynn McCleaf and husband Jim, of Waynesboro, PA and Lynda Rhea Craig, of Myersville, MD, one granddaughter, Angela Kaye Fruscello Grahe and husband Jerry, and a step-grandson Grayson McCleaf. One sister, Janey Ellen Smith and husband Daryl of Lavale, MD and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob also leaves behind many special friends that will mourn his passing, too many to mention individually. He was predeceased by his beloved grand-son, Robert Matthew Craig at age 26 in 2014.
His body has been donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board for scientific studies. Osborne Funeral Home of Williamsport, MD made the arrangements. There will be no funeral service or viewing; the family will have a Celebration of Life and meal at the Myersville Volunteer Fire Department Banquet Hall on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 from noon to 4 p.m. Bring your stories and appetite, all are welcome. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice.