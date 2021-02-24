Robert Reuben Wiand Sr., 87, of Union Bridge, passed away at home Feb. 20, 2021.
Robert was born June 9, 1933, in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, to the late Harold and Sarah (Wolf) Wiand. He went on to work many jobs, including for the federal government, as a butcher, and at Jenkins Motors and Frederick Nissan. He also served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Cassin Young from February 1953 to November 1956, then as a Navy Reservist until November 1960. Robert was dedicated to his family. He was a handyman and jack of all trades — and the first one to call if you had car troubles. He enjoyed spending time working in his vegetable garden. Robert was willing to help anyone — and would even go out of his way to do so.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bettye Wiand; and two siblings, Herbert Wiand and Anna Ray.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, Arthur Wiand, Harold Wiand and Daratha Gilligbauer; children, Kathleen Keefer (William Jr.), Robert Wiand II (Denise), Anne Tolson (Seth), Michael Wiand (Terri) and Marc Wiand (Mary); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday Feb. 26, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick. A funeral will take place at the same location at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USS Cassin Young Association, in care of Janet O’Connell, 1 Pond St., 9H, Winthrop, MA 02152.