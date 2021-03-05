Robert Rabe

Robert (Bob) Patrick Rabe, 64, of Keedysville, Maryland, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland. Born on Aug. 14, 1956, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Robert Louis Rabe and Martha Patricia (Fetty) Rabe. Bob leaves behind his beautiful wife of 37 years, Tanya A. Rabe. Bob was a 1974 graduate of Suitland High School. His lifelong career was with Amtek Engineering Services in Falls Church, Virginia, where Bob worked as a Field Services Supervisor, giving 43 years of faithful service. Bob was a huge NHRA drag racing fan and a diehard Washington Redskins fan. He loved listening to many music genres and eating a fine meal —and with a stiff bourbon. Bob loved spending time with his wife at their Eastern Shore home in Virginia on many weekend trips. Bob loved traveling to south Florida and to the Great Smoky Mountains. He loved his wife, adult children and grandchildren. Until we reunite again, we love you, miss you and always hold you dear to our hearts. In addition to his wife, Tanya, he will be missed by his daughter, Alisa L. Bishop and husband, Brian, of Poquoson, Virginia; his sons, Toby J. Weaver, of Grovetown, Georgia, Nicholas J. Rabe, and significant other, Sandra Portillo, of Winchester, Virginia, and Robert P. Rabe II and wife, Michelle, of Locust Grove, Virginia; grandchildren, Aidan C. Bishop, Christopher J. Worrell and wife, Chyanne, Rose Weaver, Lilly Weaver, Robert P. Rabe III, Austin B. Rabe, Carter P. Rabe, Easton N. Rabe, Kyleigh J. Eckler, Kenzie M. Eckler, Smokey Rabe and Baby Rabe. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory R. Rabe. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Fairview Cemetery in Keedysville, Maryland, with the Rev. Ryan Flanders officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Boonsboro Ambulance & Rescue Services. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.