Robert Remsburg

Robert L. “Hambone/Beak” Remsburg Sr., 78, of Woodsboro, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley. He was born Nov. 2, 1943, in Frederick, Maryland, and was the son of John C. Remsburg and Hazel C. Remsburg (nee Lewis).
Robert enjoyed fishing hunting and farming.
He is survived by his son, Robert L. Remsburg Jr. (Wendy); grandchildren, Chelsey Lowery (Kelly), Amanda Remsburg and Kelsey Hamilton (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Addisyn Lowery, Colton Lowery, Hunter Lowery, Kara, Arty and Jayden Wilson, Elijah Hamilton and Maverick Hamilton; sisters, Sissy Daugherty and Jeannie Rippeon. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Linda D. Remsburg; and daughter, Penny Renee Davis.
Services are private and are handled by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at keeneybasford.com.