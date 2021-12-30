Mr. Robert (Robbie) Franklin Klipp Jr., age 53, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, with his loving wife, Connie, by his side.
Born Nov. 6, 1968, in Frederick, Maryland, Robbie was the son of the late Robert F. Klipp Sr. (Reds) and the late Sherry A. Wages. He is survived by his wife, Connie S. Klipp; and three children, Christian Klipp, Kirsten Klipp (Boyfriend, Zach Geiser) and Kyla Klipp; loving grandson, Easton Geiser; sister, Debra Sechrist; and brothers, Ronnie Wages (Fiance, Lauren Hart) and the late Brian Wages. Robbie had a special relationship with each of his nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. There are two special cousins that he loved very much, Donnie Sweeney and Dawn Shugars; and a very special friend, Tony Frye Jr. He will be deeply missed by his one true love, his wife, Connie.
Robbie was a roofer by trade. He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. In his younger years, he was a great baseball player. He could make anyone laugh. He loved to draw and play on his computer.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at noon at the Frederick Browning Building at Pinecliff Park, 8350 Pinecliff Park Road, Frederick, MD 21704.
Contributions to help defray the cost of services may be made to Connie Klipp. For her address, please email connieklipp1106@gmail.com.