Robert James Roche, 88, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home in Boonsboro. He was the beloved husband of JoAnne Jones Roche. His first wife, Constance Mary Springob Roche, died July 19, 1993.
Born on his father’s farm in Columbus, Wisconsin, on Dec. 11, 1932, he was a son of the late Harold and Agnes Heppe Roche. He graduated from Columbus High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Marquette University and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. Bob worked for many years as an executive at the Federal Aeronautics Administration in Washington, D.C., and as a defense contractor for Orange Systems Inc. in Gaithersburg, Maryland. After retiring, Bob stayed active working with his sons at Roche Brothers Inc., in Ijamsville, Maryland.
Never one to be slow, Bob was an amateur pilot who loved flying his family and friends to locations across the country but especially to visit his brothers on the family farm in Wisconsin. He developed and maintained many close relationships with his fraternity brothers, friends, neighbors and family. Most of all, Bob loved the Lord and was an active member of the Mother of God Community for more than 45 years.
Surviving, besides his wife are seven children, James R. (Mary) Roche, Ijamsville, Jeanne M. (Jeffrey) Smith, Middletown, John M. (Elizabeth) Roche, Middletown, Joseph G. (Lori) Roche, Ijamsville, Michael T. (Bella), Boca Raton, Florida, Maureen K. (Scott) Domning, Ijamsville, and Matthew P. (Marla), Silver Spring; 26 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three younger brothers, Joseph (Marie), John (Mary) and William (Carol); and a younger sister, Ellen (Tom). He was predeceased by an older sister, Mary Erickson; her husband, Bob, and his second wife, Edith, also survive.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9000 Warfield Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services.
Fr. Tom Weinandy and the Rev. John J. Dillon will be the celebrants. Interment will be in St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery in Columbus, Wisconsin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Newmann Catholic Church.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.