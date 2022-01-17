Robert Louis “Bob” Rothen passed peacefully from this life January 9, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Grace Rothen, brother James Frank Rothen, niece Cerise Rothen, and parents Louis Ignatz Rothen and Mary Ellen (Snodgrass) Rothen. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years Patsy Ann (Rembusch) Rothen, his two daughters Roberta Louise Rothen (Kristy Pottol) and Victoria Ellen Defreitas (Leslie), his Aussie daughter Anita Thomas, and grandchildren Zachary Miller and Misty Miller. He is also survived by his brother John Rothen Sr (Joy, deceased), niece Jill Beck (Ken), and nephews John Rothen, Jr. (Michelle) and Brent Rothen. He will also be missed by cousins John David Gibson (Sheri) and Paul Cammisa (Shelley) as well as numerous other relatives in the extended Rothen and Snodgrass clans.
He loved his extended family very much; in his younger years he was often engaged in mischief with any number of relatives. Bob’s early years were marked by his keen pursuit of knowledge. His gregarious nature, easy smile, and blue eyes helped him get away with annoying the nuns, charming the elderly, and occasionally terrorizing the town.
As a teen he ran his own radio repair business. He took everything he could find apart and (occasionally) put them back together. His early lessons in machining and carpentry were imparted by the skilled hands and guidance of his father and grandfather. He joined the Navy after graduating from Butler High School in 1958. In true drunken sailor style, he met his wife Patsy in San Diego and they married in 1961. Bob began his Navy career as a Training Devices Technician. He quickly earned his aircrew wings and trained generations of naval aviators and future astronauts in emergency and survival techniques. Bob was a unique sailor — he was never on a ship or overseas. His duty stations included Glynco, GA where he flew on the last of the blimps, to Naval Air Stations in San Diego, Corpus Christi, and Pensacola. A stint of recruiting duty allowed him to impart his love of the Navy to the next generation of sailors and take care of his aging parents and grandparents and reconnect with his extended family. He was then transferred to the Naval Medical Research Institute in Bethesda, MD. He spent the remainder of his 20 years in the Navy building and tending hyperbaric chambers and associated instrumentation and contributing to research in hyperbaric medicine and undersea diving techniques. He continued in this job after retiring from the Navy. Tiring of the routine, he started Captain Bob’s Boats at the RIO Lakefront in Gaithersburg, MD.
He dabbled in other businesses including a sporting goods store and screen printing. Unbeknownst to us, Captain Bob’s was a family run business, and many fond memories were made while guests paddled around the lake. Still not content, Bob bought May’s hardware in Frederick, MD. It was a perfect celebration of tools, work, family, and friends. All the Rothen men loved tools and working with their hands; this was the perfect way to carry on the legacy. Sadly, severe illness led to closure of the store in 1998. After recovering from his illness, Bob worked at Orbital Sciences building satellites. He took great pride in the satellite work but turned to other pursuits when the company relocated. When one door closes, another one opens. Bob loved timepieces of all sorts and he became a nationally recognized expert in all things clock and watch — their repair, history, uses, manufacture, and collectors. He collected about a billion tools (really), clocks, and watches. He was fascinated with the men that invented and used the tools of yesteryear. Bob and Patsy could be found at many weekend auctions feeding his collector’s appetite. Bob’s wife and daughters were his pride and joy. When his eldest moved to Hagerstown with her partner after leaving Active Duty in the Navy, she provided a place big enough for Bob, Patsy, and all his tools. He immediately settled in and built woodworking, machinery, and clock shops. Patsy retired after 33 years as a civilian with the Navy and she and Bob spent the next 20 years enjoying family, hobbies, music, and friend filled days together. Their daughter Vicki remained close working as a senior leader in Customs and Border Protection in Washington, DC. In 2008, the universe sent Anita Thomas, a professional musician from Sydney Australia, to join the household. She brought immense joy to Bob and became his “Aussie daughter”. While tool collecting, timepiece repair, and family time made up most of Bob’s days he and Patsy were fortunate enough to spend several years traveling the North American continent in their RV. They traveled carefree around the parks and attractions of the US and Canada and visited old friends, made new ones, and totally trashed their first RV on the back roads of Alaska. Bob was truly a renaissance man. He could build a house from the ground up, fix any machinery, create and wire any circuits, and invent amazing gadgets as well as sophisticated instrumentation.
He was a master carpenter as were his forebearers. He was known worldwide for his ability to fix any timepiece; he often made the parts he needed either on a milling machine or by working on a tiny lathe under the microscope. He loved photography and studied under professionals from the National Geographic and shot many, many pictures of his beloved flowers, animals, and birds. Bob belonged to many clubs and loved to teach. He was a founding member of PATINA, the Potomac Antique Tools and Industries Association, promoting education and understanding of the tools and trades practiced by our American ancestors. He was an active member and served on the board of the Free State chapter 141 of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors. Even to his last few months he taught workshops and individuals for the Horological Association of Maryland. He was a knowledgeable and patient teacher who will be sorely missed by his students.
He had many many dear friends with whom he shared a common bond of educating and collecting, and frankly, just chewing the fat. Bob never stopped learning. He embraced new technologies and took joy in learning new skills and techniques. He loved being involved with Anita’s instrument repair schooling and business, and Bobbie and Kristy’s flying escapades. He could frequently be found stuffed in a small airplane enjoying remembering the flights of his youth. We all miss him. We were fortunate to spend his last year of his cancer fight with him enjoying live concerts and picnics at home with his friends safely distanced outdoors. He loved his dogs who will miss his warmth and treats. He fed the birds and squirrels until his last days. His computer and phone are silent now, and our hearts are broken, but the memories of all things “Bob” will endure forever. A Celebration of Life at the family home will be held when it is safer and warmer. Bob will be buried in Butler, PA alongside his family and daughter. His deep love, care, and concern for all will never be forgotten.
Instead of flowers, anyone who wishes can donate to Hospice of Washington, County, Hagerstown, MD 21740, or to your favorite charity. Arrangements have been entrusted to Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home.