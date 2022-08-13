Robert Sarvaideo

Colonel (Ret.) Robert (Bob) Sarvaideo, 74, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 5, 2022.

Born in Mount Vernon, New York, to Joseph and Concetta (Caltabiano) Sarvaideo, Bob attended SUNY New Paltz and NYU, obtaining bachelor and master’s degrees in biomedical sciences before joining the United States Air Force, where he served a distinguished 21 years. After honorably retiring from the USAF, he continued to serve his country in a contractor and civilian capacity for another 20 years.