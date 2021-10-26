Robert Saylor

Robert Leroy Saylor, 87, of Frederick, died on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Martz) Saylor. Born in Woodsboro, MD on October 21, 1934, he was the son of the late Russell and Nellie Saylor.
Bob graduated from Walkersville High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1963. He worked for Damascus Auto Parts, then became a Realtor in the 1980’s until his retirement. He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick. Bob enjoyed woodworking and made many beautiful pieces of furniture throughout his life. He also loved spending time with his family, grilling outdoors and working in the yard. He was a life-long Redskins football fan and also enjoyed watching golf.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children: Ron (Ann) Saylor, New Windsor, Gary (Marlene) Saylor, Frederick and Terri Wilson, Frederick. He is also survived by his sisters, Kitty Himes and Betty Potts of Walkersville. He leaves behind grandchildren; Caitlyn Weaver (Jason), Emma DeFreitas (Nick), Olivia Saylor, Adam Saylor, Daniel Saylor, Macy Wilson and Jared Wilson; and two great-grandchildren, Jude and Henry Weaver. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Saylor; and his grandson, Ethan Saylor.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A celebration of Robert’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Deacon Kim Hintzman will officiate. Burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Frederick Health Hospital, unit 4A, and Frederick Health Hospice for the loving care they provided to Bob.
Donations may be made in memory of Bob to Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Wounded Warrior Project. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.