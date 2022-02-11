Robert Saynuk, of Frederick, Maryland, passed peacefully on Feb. 4, 2022, surrounded by family. He was 77 years old.
The youngest of five siblings, Robert Saynuk was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to Alexander Saynuk and Alexandra (Toczylowski) Saynuk.
Robert was preceded in death by both of his parents; his brother, Joseph Saynuk; and sister, Marcella (Saynuk) Gizinski. He is survived by his wife, Katherine (Swanek) Saynuk; two sons; two daughters-in-law; and four grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Ave., Baltimore, MD 21222, on Monday from 4-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at noon Tuesday at Holy Rosary Church. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery (KFHPA.com).