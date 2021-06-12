Robert Shipley

Mr. Robert Eugene Shipley, age 83, of Woodsboro, Maryland, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, Maryland.
Born Oct. 18, 1937, near Taylorsville, Mr. Shipley was a son of the late Stuart Howard Shipley and the late Annie Florene Shipley (nee Schellar).
Mr. Shipley was a local farmer in Carroll and Frederick Counties. He enjoyed watching the horse races and spending time with his family.
Survivors include the following children: son, Thomas Douglas and wife Pam Brown of Cascade, daughter, Martha Ann and husband Tim Longnecker, of Woodsboro, son, Jeffrey and wife Melissa Brown, of Union Bridge, son, Ronnie Shipley of Clear Spring, daughter, Lisa and husband Brian Hurley, of Thurmont, and daughter-in-law, Judy Brown, of Westminster; a brother, Kenneth Shipley, of Woodsboro; former wife, Ella Lorraine Piles Shipley, of Walkersville; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Brown Sr.; his brother, Millard and wife Elizabeth Shipley; his sister, Edna Shipley; and his brother, Raymond Shipley.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501B Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, Maryland, where a funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.