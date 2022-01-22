Robert Shriner

Robert Harry “Bob” Shriner, 74, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born on Aug.19, 1947, in Thurmont, Maryland, he was the son of the late Harry W. and Caroline Emma (Alexander) Shriner. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Myers) Shriner.
Bob retired as a carpenter for Buch Construction. He loved watching Westerns and telling stories about his childhood and work. Bob loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He loved McDonalds, coconut cake, and lots of ice cream.
He is survived by his children, Rob Myers (Sherry) and Troy Myers; four granchildren, Bobby Myers, Nicholas Myers, Jayden Myers and Austin Myers; two great-grandchildren, Declan and Maverick Myers; brothers and sisters, James Shriner (Sharon), Wanda Myers, Darlene Wetzel, Marlene Gillispie, Cliff Shriner, Carol Pryor (Ed) and Phyllis Richardson; sister-in-law, Marylee Shriner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Wolf, Virginia Eyler, and brother, Clarence Shriner.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St. in Thurmont.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Thurmont. The Rev. Heath Wilson will officiate. Burial will be held at Keysville Union Cemetery in Keymar, Maryland.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Frederick Health for the excellent care given to Bob.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vigilant Hose Company, 25 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Maryland, 21727.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.