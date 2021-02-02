Robert F. “Bob” Snyder, USAR, age 92, beloved husband of the late Lillian N. Snyder, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Born July 24, 1928, in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late George S. Snyder and Minerva S. Groff. He attended Sell-Perk High School in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he worked in communications and reached the rank of Sr. Master Sergeant. During his military career, he traveled worldwid,e including many overseas sites with his wife and children. Retiring from the U.S. Army in June 1969, he then worked at the Bendix Corporation in Columbia, Maryland, as a field engineer until his retirement in 1993.
Bob was a lifelong licensed Ham Radio operator. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and fixing TVs. He was the “go-to guy” for fixing anything! He also enjoyed gardening and home maintenance.
He is survived by a son, Robert F. Snyder Jr. (Eileen); a daughter, Kathie J. Marion; a daughter, Carol S. Burnette; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Nace, of Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Lillian N. Snyder; and siblings, Dorothy (Snyder) Barsby, George S. Snyder Jr., and Jean Claire (Snyder) Beck, all of Pennsylvania.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, with the Rev. Kevin Marr officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Masks and social distancing is required.
Private burial, with military honors, will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills, Maryland.
The family sends sincere thanks to Frederick Health Hospice and Homewood at Crumland Farms.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Online condolences may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.