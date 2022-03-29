Robert Spring, 71 of Brunswick, Maryland, affectionately known as Uncle Si, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, March 25, 2022. Born Aug. 21, 1950, in Olney, Maryland, he was the son of the late William E. and Hazel A. Spring.
He leaves behind his loving devoted wife of 49 years, Ruth Spring. He was the proud father of three daughters, Tina Lerch (Kevin), Robin Manning (Tim) and Tammy Goddard (Rob); proud Pappy to four grandchildren, Jessica and Justin Lerch, and Katie and Sophie Goddard; and one great-grandchild, Madison Ridenour.
His family was his pride and joy. Robert will be greatly missed by special friends, Mike Moore and Dave Mohler. He was of Christian faith. He was a veteran of the Army. Robert was an avid golfer and duckpin bowler. He was the Washington Nationals’ biggest fan. He was a member of the fraternal order of Eagles in Brunswick.
Memorial services will be held at Jefferson United Church of Christ located at 3837 Jefferson Pike in Jefferson, Maryland, at 2 p.m. Monday April 4, 2022, with Pastor Darrell Justh presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robert’s name to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or Frederick Health Hospice.