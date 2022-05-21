Robert Staub

Robert “Staubie” C. Staub, 84, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home. Born July 18, 1932, near Taneytown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Clayton and Ruth V. Reaver Staub. He was the loving husband of the late Carol Jean Staub, nee Hardman, who passed in January 2022.
Staubie was a truck driver, retiring from Frederick Trading Company after many years of employment. Staubie served in the Army with a duty tour in Korea.
He loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are daughter, Bobbie Jean Click and husband Herbie Jr., of Emmitsburg; daughter-in-law, Karen Staub, of Laurel, Maryland; grandsons, Kelly Click and wife Chrystal, and Vance Click and wife Morgan; granddaughter, Katie Staub and fiancee, Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Cora, Cassie and Emery; brother, Merv Staub; sisters, Rhona and Roseanna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased in death by a son, David “Artie” Staub; brothers, Ernie, Ralph and Raymond Staub; and sisters, Evelyn, Mary and Emma.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Walter Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vigilant Hose Co., 25 W. Main Street, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
