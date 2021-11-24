Robert William Stewart, 73, of Frederick, passed from this life Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at his home. Born on June 19, 1948, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of John Tufts Stewart and Douglas Virginia (Lamp) Stewart.
Bob was a 1967 graduate of Montgomery Blair High School, he and continued to receive his Associate of Arts degree in general education from Montgomery College. He worked for Computer Science Corporation in Washington, D.C., until his retirement in 2009.
Bob was a member of Frederick Baptist Church. He also enjoyed studying history, visiting the Gettysburg, Antietam and Monocacy battlefields.
He is survived by his siblings, Patrice Stewart, and Craig Stewart and wife Joanne Stewart; his nieces and nephews, Bradley Stewart and wife Jamie Stewart, Cody Stewart, and Grace Wilson and husband Patrick Wilson; as well as six great-nieces, Kendall, Landry, Demi, Blakely, Miyla and Brynn.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Frederick Baptist Church, 5305 Mount Zion Road, Frederick, MD 21703.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneral home.com.