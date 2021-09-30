Robert Sutphin

Robert Clinton Sutphin, 91, of Frederick, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Kline Hospice House, Mount Airy, Maryland. Born Feb. 23, 1930, in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Oliver Clinton and Sarah Mae (Tritch, Love) Sutphin and stepson of the late Marie Lesla (Tritch) Sutphin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Jane (Funk) Sutphin. Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving children, Douglas Alan Sutphin (Sara), of Frederick, and Robert Brian Sutphin, of Thurmont; his grandchildren, Robert Trent Sutphin, Brian Douglas Sutphin, and Tyler Alan Sutphin; and Ryder, his beloved granddog. He was retired from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Goddard Space Flight Center, located in Greenbelt, Maryland, where he served as a project support manager. Prior to that, he worked for Litton Industry as a standard specialist and illustration supervisor and Fairchild Hiller Corporation as a technical illustrator. A born teacher, he also worked as an instructor. As a part-time instructor at Prince George’s Community College, he taught engineering graphics from 1964 to 1973. He also taught mechanical and architectural drawing at St. Maria Goretti Catholic High School, located in Hagerstown, Maryland, from 1956 to 1958. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, from 1952 to 1960, attaining the rank of first lieutenant. He served in active duty, stationed in the U.S. and Japan, from July 1953 to May 1955, and afterward, he served in the reserves. He attended Hagerstown High School, class of 1949, and he obtained an Associate in Arts degree from Hagerstown Community College in 1951 before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Shepherd University in 1953. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, Maryland, with Pastor Jim Gross officiating. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at Rest Haven Funeral Home, of the same address. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Online condolences can be made at www.rsthvn.com
