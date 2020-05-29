It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that Robert Timothy Bloodgood, of Monrovia, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 25.
Robert is loved and will be missed by his mother, Robyn Henley; his father,Timothy Bloodgood; stepmother, Sue and his grandfather, “Gunny” Robert J. Henley, as well as his loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Robert is now with his grandmother, “Grammie” Jean Henley and grandparents, Phyllis and Milton Bloodgood.
We love and miss you, son.
A memorial celebration for Robert will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name, which would be appreciated by many, could be made to: National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, PO Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, development@firehero.org, www.firehero.org OR MD Heroin Awareness Advocates, 6608 Freedom Avenue, Sykesville, MD 21784-8035, WeCare@MDHeroinAwareness.org, www.MDHeroinAwareness.org.