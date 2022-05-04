Robert W. Baumbach Jr. passed away at his Sebring, Florida, home April 14, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Lois; sons, Kirk and Keith; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and his sister, Sharon.
Robert was a graduate of Hershey High School, Elizabethtown College, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He was employed by Montgomery College, Maryland; the Data Processing Authority (director), Frederick, Maryland; and Computing Options Company (CEO), which provided software to colleges throughout the United States.
He enjoyed trap shooting, golfing, model trains and playing “quoits.” His quick witted sense of humor was beloved by his family and friends.
A private service will be held in May with his immediate family.