Robert Wales

Robert O. Wales passed away May 28, 2022, at Buckingham’s Choice in Adamstown, Maryland, just six weeks shy of his 101st birthday. He was born July 14, 1921, in Washington D.C., the son of Horatio and Merle Wales. Bob graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School (1938) and began undergraduate studies at George Washington University. His studies were interrupted by World War II, when as a member of the D.C. National Guard band, he was called to service in the U.S. Army in January 1941. He served for the duration of the war.
He completed his degree from George Washington University in 1947, and days later, he married his beloved wife, Ruth Hale, of Blackstone, Virginia. They raised their family in Colesville, Maryland. For 45 years, Bob was an electronic engineer for the federal government, spending 28 of those years at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, where he was at the forefront of computer and data technology.
Bob and Ruth moved to Middletown, Maryland, in 1989. In Middletown, Bob again began playing his euphonium horn, marching in parades and riding on bandwagons into his 90s with the Harmony, Browningsville and Rohrsville Cornet bands, and the Yellow Springs Concert Band. Active travelers, Bob and Ruth enjoyed many walking adventures throughout the U.S. and the world. A lifelong Orioles baseball fan, Bob enjoyed watching Orioles games, current and past, until his last day.
An active member of Frederick Presbyterian Church in Frederick, Maryland, Bob served on numerous committees, with a special interest in the recent organ restoration.
Bob is survived by his children, Steve (Charlotte) Wales, of Great Falls, Virginia, Judy (Randy) Peterson, of Millsboro, Delaware, and Carol (Jim) Branscome, of Kensington. He is survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Emily, Matt, Nicholas, Julia and Joseph Petito, Pete, Kristin and Victoria Marshall, Alex Adams, Kim Marshall Tyre, Amber Marshall, Jacob Marshall, Pamela Wales and husband Brett Arnold, Philip Wales, Meg and Glenn Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother, Charles Wales (Barbara), of Ashburn, Virginia.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Ruth; and grandson, Daniel Marshall.
Following Ruth’s death, Bob moved to Buckingham’s Choice in Adamstown, living independently until the last two years. The family wishes to thank the staff of Buckingham’s Choice for the special care, especially the past two years.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9 in the sanctuary of Frederick Presbyterian Church, 115 W. Second St., Frederick, Maryland. A light luncheon will be served following the service in the church social room.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Organ Restoration Fund at Frederick Presbyterian Church.
