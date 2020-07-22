Robert Wayne Nikirk, 65, of Frederick, passed on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Frederick on Nov. 23, 1954, to Patricia Mossburg, wife of the late James Mossburg. He was the beloved husband of 44 years to his high school sweetheart Connie “Tears” Ann Nikirk.
Wayne was a skilled wood worker who started his career at a cabinet shop and would later go on to work for Brunswick woodworking. He would retire from Brunswick Woodworking after 25 years. During his years of carpentry he worked in many of his friends kitchens.
Wayne’s other interests included fishing, pitching horse shoes, shooting pool, and cooking. He also enjoyed going to the West Virginia Mountaineers’ football games with his daughter.
He will be most remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by; his daughter Tiffany Rohrer (Christopher), grandchildren; Bryce Rohrer, Xander Rohrer, Seager Rohrer, siblings; Carolyn Ann Hedges, Pam Klipp, and Jamie Masser, a niece Autumn Cole and numerous nephews and other extended family. He is predeceased by his brother Jackie Nikirk.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com.