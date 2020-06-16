Robert Whisner

Robert Earl Whisner, 88, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of his beloved wife, the late Lucille Catherine Hargett Whisner.
Bob was born in Frederick on July 2, 1931, and was the son of the late Charles and Mae Mills Whisner.
As a young boy growing up on Center St. he would spend most of his days playing on the local YMCA basketball and baseball teams. He was a graduate of Frederick High School Class of 1950 and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Returning from the Germany after the war, he worked at Ox-Fiber Brush, Price Electric, and was retired from the Department of Energy as a printing plant supervisor.
Surviving him is a daughter, Sharon D. Borge and husband Vijay, of Jefferson, a brother, Guy D. Whisner and wife Ethel, of Frederick, two grandchildren, Kendall M. Bustad and husband Jacob and Robert D. Borge and wife Lindsay, one great-grandson, Dominic Bustad and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Whisner Jr., Irene Elkins, Doris Ropp, and Phillip Whisner.
Bob, Bobby, Butch, Pap, Pap-pap, Daddy Bob was a remarkable and humble family man. He loved taking his daughter to Baker Park to swing, and then took his two grandchildren to all the parks in Frederick County during the summer months, and most recently would watch out the window at his great-grandson swing on the swing set. He loved sports, but, baseball, basketball, and wrestling were among his favorites. He loved picnics and having his family and friends together to share a meal and to play games in the backyard.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. The Rev. Stacey Brady will officiate. Those wishing to attend may assemble inside the main gate of the cemetery. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
He requests that we celebrate his life with a picnic to be held following the ceremony at 4803 Stockton Drive, Jefferson, MD 21755. To honor his wishes, please come to the service and the picnic in casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the YMCA of Frederick County, 1000 N. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701 or in person, or Online athttps://frederickymca.org/ways-to-give/donate/.