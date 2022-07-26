Robert William Stouffer Sr., age 88, of Keymar, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after an extended illness.
Born Nov. 23, 1933, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late George Harry Stouffer and Mary Helen Gonder Stouffer. He was the husband of Barbara Louise Stouffer, who predeceased him in 2011.
Mr. Stouffer served in the Army and was proud of being a member of the “Big Red One” division. He was formerly employed as a plumber with Chester Crowl and then from 1963 to 1996 with Fort Detrick.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Taneytown, and a life member, past commander, past district commander and detachment commander of American Legion Post 120 of Taneytown; member and past president of the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company; and member of AMVETS No. 7 of Thurmont, Forty and Eight, Post 155 of Westminster, and VFW Post 8802 of Union Bridge.
He enjoyed his dog, Reese; volunteering at American Legion activities, including preparing and serving food; and working carnivals, public sales and auctions, all with Cory and Robin by his side. He especially enjoyed camping and preparing breakfast on his grill for family.
Surviving are his daughters, F. Jean Mercer and husband Robin, of Keymar, and Susan Huss, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; a son, Robert W. Stouffer Jr. and companion Brenda, of Hagerstown; grandchildren, Angie, Cory, Danny, April, Robert and Jory; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Patrick; brothers, Gerald and Richard Stouffer; and sisters, Betty Scattergood, and Eleanor Crawmer and husband Walter.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway St., Union Bridge, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28. Deacon Charles Barnhart will officiate. Military interment will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Taneytown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Martinsburg VA Medical Center, 510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25405-9990.