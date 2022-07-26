Robert William Stouffer Sr.

Robert William Stouffer Sr., age 88, of Keymar, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after an extended illness.

Born Nov. 23, 1933, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late George Harry Stouffer and Mary Helen Gonder Stouffer. He was the husband of Barbara Louise Stouffer, who predeceased him in 2011.