Mr. Robert James Winchester, 68, of Frederick, passed away on Feb. 8, 2021, at Vindobona Nursing Home in Braddock Heights. He was the husband of the late Betty Anne Winchester, who passed in April 2020.
Born in Montgomery County, Maryland, Bob was the son of the late Avery James and Thelma Mae Winchester. He graduated from Linganore High School, Class of 1970, and served in the Maryland Army National Guard. Bob was an appliance mechanic by profession, a trade he learned from his father. He and Betty Anne were both tremendous animal lovers and considered all their dogs as their children. They loved to travel together, and they did accomplish their bucket-list vacation to Hawaii.
Mr. Winchester is survived by his five siblings, Anne Kubit, W. Wayne Winchester, David Winchester, Rebecca Fauble and Jamie Winchester; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick. COVID-19 precautions must be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society (fchs.org).