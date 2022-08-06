Robert Woods

Robert Eugene Woods, 65 years old, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away at his home July 27, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Robert was born Sept. 7, 1956, in Frederick, Maryland. He loved hunting, fishing and family vacations. Robert always helped others and enjoyed and loved being with family and friends. He previously was a coach for Special Olympics and was very involved in the nonprofit Our Dream Pursuits.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Deborah Woods; and his daughter, Ashley Nicole Hoffman and husband David. Robert is also survived by his brothers, Steve Woods and wife Debbie, Larry Woods, Dave Woods and wife Dawn, and Mike Woods and wife Shawnee.
Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Albenia Elizabeth O’Brien; and his father, Richard Kermit Woods. Also preceding him are his stepfather, Richard Brashears; and his son, Robert Michael Woods.
The funeral arrangements are by John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. Services are private.